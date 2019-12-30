Trust chief executive 'proud and humbled' to receive OBE

The Chief Executive of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been awarded an OBE for services to the NHS, in the prestigious Queen’s New Year Honours List.



Ann Marr has been Chief Executive at the Trust for 17 years and under her leadership the organisation is now recognised as one of the leading healthcare providers in the country.

This year, the Trust received the highest accolades for its excellent standards of care, rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and named Trust of the Year by the Health Service Journal.

Ann Marr said, “I am immensely proud and humbled to receive this honour for my career’s work in the National Health Service.

"I have always been passionate about providing the highest standards of care to the people we serve, and I have had the privilege to work alongside the most caring and committed colleagues who strive every day to make a positive difference to peoples’ lives.”

Richard Fraser, Trust Chairman, said: “This is well-deserved recognition for Ann’s service to the NHS and her tireless dedication to improving patient care.

"Ann is always the first to praise the wider team for their contribution, and I am thrilled that her own steadfast commitment to serving the community has been rewarded with such a prestigious honour. We are extremely proud of her.”

Ann has served in the NHS for over 30 years. Born in Whiston Hospital, part of the Trust she now leads, Ann started her career as a junior clerk at the regional health authority. Working her way up the ranks, and after qualifying as an accountant through a day release study scheme, she eventually progressed to Director of Finance at Aintree University Hospitals.

She then joined Liverpool Womens’ Hospital as Chief Executive. Ann was appointed Chief Executive of St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in 2003.

She was the driving force behind the building of the new Whiston and St Helens hospitals, replacing old Victorian estate with world-class healthcare facilities. Ann’s inspiring leadership has been instrumental in creating a culture and environment which enables staff to deliver the highest quality of care, which has been recognised by numerous awards.