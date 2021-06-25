Tribute to woman who died in Rainford bypass accident

Marie Grugel

Marie Grugel, 57, who was from the Kirkby area, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that was involved in the collision with a Ford Mondeo and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have issued the following tribute: “We are devastated at the loss of such a warm and selfless person, who meant so much to us.

“A loving wife, mum and nan who will be missed so much by all of her family and friends.”

Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family and an investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

Matrix roads policing officers are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have travelled from Windle Island and on to the Rainford By-Pass around the time of the collision, and witnessed either the collision or the vehicles involved.