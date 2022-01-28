Thousands of St Helens charity workers to benefit from discount supermarket membership

The Company Shop

With more than 20,000 people employed by charities in St Helens and the surrounding area, this expansion of membership means even more people are eligible to shop in the Company Shop store located on Lancots Lane.

Company Shop sells high-quality surplus food and household products from big name retailers like M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco for around 50% less than their recommended retail price. All the items sold are perfectly good to eat or use but have become surplus for reasons such as short-shelf life, wonky labelling, or seasonal packaging, and therefore otherwise may have gone to waste.

Last year alone, Company Shop’s 200,000 members – which consist of key workers, employees of the fast-moving consumer goods supply chain and those on means-tested benefits – collectively saved over £64m by shopping in the stores and saved over 28,000 tonnes of food from needlessly going to waste.

Eligible shoppers can apply for free online at: www.companyshop.co.uk/charity. Once approved, they’ll need to take their most recent payslip or proof of pension, proof of name and address such as a utility bill, and photo ID to the membership desk at the St Helens store to receive their membership card.

Robert Williams, St Helens Store Manager, said: “Charities across the UK provide an invaluable level of support to good causes and those in need and we’re delighted to be able to thank them for their efforts by providing free membership to our Company Shop stores.

“Not only do our members have access to deeply discounted high-quality food and household products, which helps to stretch their budgets further, but shopping with us also delivers an environmental benefit as well, with our members helping to prevent millions of perfectly good products from needlessly going to waste.”