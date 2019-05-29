"The Queen" was spotted at Haydock races this weekend

Haydock Park racegoers were shocked to see "The Queen" make an unofficial appearance at a meeting this weekend.

The "monarch’ mingled with the crowds at The Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes Day, one of Haydock Park’s most premium race days each summer.

The "monarch" getting her programme

Her Majesty’s striking lookalike slipped onto the course without royal fanfare in order to enjoy the day’s racing, its beverage and entertainment hotspot – and to take a seat upon a very different type of throne altogether at the course’s recently refurbished lavatories.

Here, she was also spotted snapping a cheeky selfie and reapplying her regal, red lipstick.

Later that day, The Queen took her place within the grandstands to cheer the horses and was later spied queuing up alongside members of the public to collect her winnings from a bookmaker.

Her Majesty was also spotted enjoying Haydock Park’s newly refurbished Makerfield Lawn, which includes DJ performances during and after the racing action.

The lookalike gave the Royal wave

May has been a busy month for our monarch, including everything from major events to, of course, the birth of her eighth great grandchild, the new son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal lookalike, Mary Reynolds from Harrow, said: “The reception from the crowd and the premium facilities and entertainment made for a regal day that I’m sure our monarch would thoroughly enjoy. I hope that next time the real deal is able to attend and to enjoy some brilliant Haydock Park hospitality.”

For more information on upcoming events at Haydock Park visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/.

"The Queen" checked out the lavatories

The "monarch" placed her bets