Temporary road closures in place for emergency electricity network repair work

Road users are being warned to avoid several roads as workmen carry out emergency repairs.

Temporary road closures will be in place on Southward Road and Coronation Drive, Haydock, over the coming weeks for emergency repair work.

Starting this week, the closures will allow Electricity North West to carry out work on the underground electricity network around Penny Lane, Southward Road, Coronation Drive and Vista Road.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in operation on Penny Lane and Vista Road when required – and diversions will be clearly signed.

Access to properties will be maintained where possible and the council will work closely with Electricity North West to keep any disruption to a minimum during this essential work which is expected to take around three to four weeks to complete.

Electricity North West welcomes local residents with any questions to contact them on the contact information below.