Teenagers get on their bikes from St Helens to Wales to raise funds for MNDA

Three teenagers will be using pedal power to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.



Charlie Wilson and Tom Coates from Sutton in St Helens together with Owen Price from Cronton in Widnes will get on their bikes for a 120-mile sponsored cycle ride.

The three 19-year-olds will be setting out on the trek on Saturday, April 4 when they will leave from The Millhouse pub in St Helens and ride to the Gwynfair club in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey in North Wales.

The ride will be especially poignant as Tom's auntie,Sheena Coates, passed away with MND In March 2014 after only being diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Before she was officially diagnosed she had lost her voice and very quickly lost the ability to speak. She became bed bound and her husband Peter had to then care for her.

Support was offered from MNDA who provided practical and emotional support for Peter.

The three lads are also big rugby league fans and with the recent news that Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow had been diagnosed with the disease they decided they wanted to do something to help raise awareness.of the cruel disease.

The boys have set up a Just Giving page - Charlie, Tom and Owen's St Helens to Trearddur Bay Cycle page - and to to support the trio on their ride visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-tom-and-owen?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Charlie-Tom-and-Owen&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=x9JqR7byd