Supermarket shoppers vote for St Helens Sea Cadets to receive cash donation

St Helens Sea Cadets Unit 249 used the donation to create a festive grotto

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, launched its Jack’s Supports scheme to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

For the past three months shoppers at Jack’s St Helens have been voting for four worthy causes including: Dogs for Good (North West), Frodsham Youth Association, Honeyrose Foundation with St Helens Sea Cadets Unit 249 securing the donation.

All four charities received £250 for taking part, and St Helens Sea Cadets Unit 249 were given an additional £500 following the round of voting.

Yvonne Chadwic, UMC Secretary, at St Helens Sea Cadets Unit 249, said: “We are thrilled with the support that the Jack's supports grant has given us and this enabled us to once again provide the community with an affordable Grotto for all to enjoy.”

The St Helens Sea Cadets are a Children's Charity that help young people become confident, resilient and develop into amazing adults ready to take on the world.

To continue with the initiative, the voting is now open in store for four new charities, who are each eligible for Jack’s Supports funding;

Northwest Miners Heritage Association - Heritage group that's supports mining heritage across the region

Parishes of Up Holland and Dalton - Community Hub Foodbank

West Park Rugby Football Club - 75 years old Rugby Club serving the St Helens Community. Seeks to promote Rugby and community activities across a range of ages and abilities from 7 years old to senior adults

No Duff UK - Be it Military, Emergency services, HMP, Hospital, Veterinary or Animal rescue Services if you are living with Mental Health illness due to your service, No Duff is here to support you

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of March will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket on Four Acre Lane, and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.

Craig Robinson, Jack’s St Helens store manager, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch. Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”