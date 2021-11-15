Superheroes assemble in St Helens for charity triathlon

A group of adults with learning difficulties donned their best superhero outfits to take part in a reverse triathlon for charity.

Held at the St Helens Borough Council-run Queens Park Health & Fitness on Boundary Road, the challenge saw the group complete a 1k loop around the nearby park, followed by a 3k spin on exercise bikes, finished off with four lengths of the swimming pool.

Cheered on by staff, carers and family, the group – who attend weekly sessions at the leisure centre where they enjoy activities such as swimming and arts and crafts – have received sponsorships which will go to Mencap, a UK charity for people with learning disabilities.

Among those to come out to show their support was Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, who said: “It was a great honour to be invited along to watch this group of extraordinary people carry out this challenge for such a worthy cause.

“The wonderful thing about fitness activities like the ones demonstrated at this event is that they’re completely inclusive for everyone to try – and judging by the enthusiasm shown by everyone that took part, thoroughly enjoyable too.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this happen, from the staff at Queens Park Health and Fitness, the carers and group coordinators – to, of course, the participants themselves. We’ve gone so long without being able to hold activities like this but hopefully we can look forward to many more in the future.”

An online page has also been set up for anyone wishing to make a donation which can be done by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/goactivemencap?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=goactivemencap&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp&utm_term=b61e46dfd7cc48c8923d94ce0e330c0aGroup activities for adults with additional needs take place at the recently refurbished, state-of-the-art Newton-le-Willows Health and Fitness every Wednesday between 9am-2pm and every Thursday at Queens Park Health & Fitness between 9am-2.30pm, priced at £9.90 per session.