Steve Prescott bridge to light up in great man's memory six years on from tragic passing

On February 21, 2014, the Steve Prescott Bridge was officially opened by St Helens Council, St Helens RLFC. and the Steve Prescott Foundation (SPF).



It has been established as the most iconic landmark in the borough and offers a beacon of light to many great causes and continues Steve’s astonishing name and legacy.

Saturday, November 9 will mark six-years since Steve sadly passed away and the bridge will light up in amber colours to celebrate the great man’s life and to raise awareness of pseudomyxoma peritonei - the rare form of abdominal cancer that Steve battled so bravely against.

Steve’s widow Linzi Prescott, who is the trustee for the SPF, said: “The Steve Prescott Bridge gives so many people strength and comfort through difficult times.

"St Helens Council and the SPF have numerous requests from not only St Helens but from all over the world for the bridge to be lit up.

“On Saturday it will be lit up amber for Pseudomyxoma awareness. Sadly Pseudomyxoma is becoming more prevalent but since Stephen undertook the first ever multi visceral transplant for Pseudomyxoma, more and more people now have light and hope.

"We are now seeing people live relatively normal lives and taking on running and extreme challenges after being inspired by Stephen.

“We would like to thank St Helens Council for their phenomenal support and the opportunity for people to remember Stephen and the cause he was so passionate about.”

St Helens Council Leader David Baines added: “The Steve Prescott Bridge is lit up many times throughout the year for so many wonderful charities, important awareness campaigns and to mark special anniversaries – so it is fitting that we’ll be lighting it for the great man himself on Saturday.

“Steve Prescott is a St Helens borough legend who is an inspiration to so many. He will never be forgotten, and his legacy will shine on here forever.”