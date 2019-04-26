St John Ambulance in search of Everyday Heroes for national awards

St John Ambulance is looking for the nation’s life savers, health heroes and community stars ahead of the 2019 Everyday Heroes awards – and nominations are open now.



Hosted for the second year by The Reverend Richard Coles, the awards celebrate those who have bravely stepped forward in the moments that really matter, saving lives with first

aid or impacting community health through volunteering.

Last year’s winners included Adam French, a trainee legal executive from Liverpool who performed CPR to save a man’s life. They also included a teenager who came to the

rescue of a stabbing victim outside her home and a father and son team who saved the life of a former Olympic boxer when he collapsed on their golf course.

The awards recognise inspiring people, groups or teams in three categories: Young Hero, Community Hero and Workplace Hero. They will also reward outstanding contributions

from St John Ambulance volunteers.

The charity’s Chief Executive, Martin Houghton-Brown, said: "Everyday Heroes is an opportunity for us to reflect and celebrate the inspiring people in communities across the country who are ready to spring into action in health emergencies, when we need them the most.

"Half a million people learn first aid with us every year and with unprecedented pressure on our health service, we are extremely proud to stand with our 14,000 volunteers in support

of the doctors, nurses and health professionals of the NHS.

"We know there are untold stories of health heroes all over the country – there will be at least one in your community – and I’d urge you to find and nominate them now."

The awards ceremony will take place at Hilton London Bankside on Monday, October 7 2019 and has been attended in previous years by the likes of Katie Piper, Tess Daly, Dr

Ranj Singh, Sir Trevor Brooking and Sophie Raworth.

For more information about the awards and details of how to nominate, visit the St John Ambulance website at www.sja.org.uk/everydayheroes

