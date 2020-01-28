St Helens youngsters can get behind the wheel and learn how to drive

Parents in St Helens looking for activities to keep their teens and tweens entertained this February half term will be able to book their child on their very first driving lesson – from age 10!



Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons, will be running driving lessons for 10 to 17 year olds on Wednesday 19th February at Haydock Park Racecourse. The lessons take place in a dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa with a fully qualified driving instructor. On a realistic road system with junctions, traffic lights and roundabouts, pupils can learn how to get started, steer, change gear and even try a spot of reverse parking thanks to the scheme, which aims to improve the safety of the UK’s young drivers.

Newly qualified drivers have a shockingly high accident rate, with one in five having a crash within six months of passing their test. Research shows Young Driver past pupils benefit from an extended learning period and are half as likely to have an accident in those tricky first few months. The scheme has delivered 750,000 lessons since it launched 10 years ago.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “The good thing about having a Young Driver lesson is it’s great fun for the young person, but it’s also beneficial from a road safety perspective – as a pedestrian, cyclist and a future driver. We also get a lot of comments from parents saying it’s helped boost the self-confidence of their child, seeing how they can take on something which they wouldn’t typically be able to try. It’s definitely got to be cool to be able to go back to school after the holidays saying you’ve had your first driving lesson – at age 11!”

Young Driver also operates at Haydock Park on selected weekend dates across the year. Driving tuition is available for disabled youngsters and birthday parties can also be arranged. Lessons must be booked in advance and last either 30 or 60 minutes.

For more information visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0333 577 9010.

For further information please contact: Shona Nutter on pr@youngdriver.com or 07714 953919.