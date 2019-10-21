St Helens woman wins car for £5 in aid of Willowbrook Hospice

A lucky woman from Haydock has won a new car for just £5 after taking part in a raffle to help raise funds for Willowbrook Hospice.



Beki Gale, 30, won a white Suzuki Celerio in Willowbrook Hospice’s car raffle which has raised £7,000 for the Eccleston Park charity.

Beki Gale

Beki, originally from Haydock, said: “When I read the email saying that I’d won the car, I couldn’t believe it.

"It only sank in when I rang Pam Williams from the Fund-raising Team who confirmed the good news. I’m absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to get behind the wheel.

Beki, an administration supervisor, bought the ticker when Chapelhouse sent an email with an opportunity to win the car in aid of Willowbrook Hospice.

Alun Owen, Corporate Director at the hospice, said: “We are delighted that the car raffle has raised around £7,000 and would like to thank Chapelhouse St Helens for their generosity in donating the car as well as thanking all the kind-hearted people who bought tickets.

"Without the help of local people who purchase goods in our shops, join our lottery, donate to us or take part in our events we wouldn’t be able to continue providing quality specialist palliative care to the people of St Helens and Knowsley.”