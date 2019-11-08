St Helens volunteer Carmel to represent British Red Cross at Cenotaph Remembrance Day parade

A volunteer from St Helens will be among British Red Cross representatives from across the UK representing the charity in the annual Cenotaph parade in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday.



Carmel Parr, 58, joined the Red Cross six years ago.

As a member of staff, Carmel trains young people in first aid as well as exploring their assumptions about the public’s behaviour towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Two years ago, she began volunteering to support people recovered by anti-human trafficking operations.

On Sunday, Carmel will join her Red Cross colleagues, along with representatives from other organisations in the Civilian Services Contingent, to form part of a guard of honour

around the Cenotaph during the Service of Remembrance organised by the Royal British Legion.

The event will be attended by thousands of former servicemen and women, politicians and the general public who gather to remember all who have suffered and died in conflict

in the service of their country and all those who mourn them.

Carmel said: “I didn’t expect to be chosen to represent the British Red Cross so I was shocked and overjoyed when I found out.

“I attend Remembrance Sunday events in St Helens and have often thought that I’d like to mark the day in London.

"My great grandad and great uncle both fought in World War I and my son was in the RAF for five years. I am proud to honour them, women and everyone who has fought for

this country.”

Across the country, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be taking part in smaller-scale Remembrance Day events in many towns and villages, laying poppy wreaths and observing two minutes of silence to remember those killed or injured during conflict.

To find out more about the Red Cross visit redcross.org.uk.