St Helens vet saves Connie's life after likely being used for dog baiting

Connie, pictured without injuries

A member of the public handed a female yellow Labrador Retriever to staff at White Cross Vets on Wednesday, September 22, claiming it had been found as injured stray in Sherdley Park.

The dog, named ‘Connie’ by vets taking care of her, had injuries associated with a suspected dog attack, but on closer examination also had bruised kidneys – damage possibly caused by a human beating.

Suspicions grew when the practice were unable to contact the finder through the details they had left.

Experienced staff at White Cross Vets now believe that the dog may have been stolen and used as training practice for fighting dogs – known as dog baiting – before being handed in.

The dog wasn’t microchipped ruling out any chance of contacting her true owner.

Vets contacted St Helens Borough Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Team, who stepped in and contributed towards the cost of surgery and care that Connie would need to survive.

White Cross vets also contributed towards the bill, using their care fund, with staff coming in on their days off to assist with Connie’s care.

Catherine Morley, White Cross Vets Clinic director, said: “Connie was in a very bad way when she was brought in by a member of the public. We will never know what she has been through in the past, but thanks to a huge team effort from our staff, the dog wardens at St Helens Borough Council and North West Labrador Rescue she has a much brighter future ahead of her.

"All the staff have fallen in love with Connie and we’re all so pleased that she’s coming through the other side of this terrible ordeal.”

Council officers also made contact with North West Labrador Rescue, who supported Connie and arranged for her adoption.

Glenys Fryer, Labrador Rescue founder, said: “We were alerted to Connie’s plight by the council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement team and asked if we could help her. The abuse she’s suffered shocked and saddened us all, as Labradors are by nature very kind and trusting dogs.

“So we were happy to settle any care costs that were not already covered. Connie was picked up at the beginning of October by our fosterer, who will be formally adopting and continuing to care for her.

"Connie is such a wonderful dog, and despite her traumatic experience her tail is still wagging.

“We will continue funding Connie for as long as is needed, but as a charity we are welcoming any donations towards her care and others like her. Anything you’d like to give would be gratefully received.”

If you wish to donate towards the care of Connie and other dogs like her, please visit https://www.homealabrador.net/.

Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “This was a truly shocking incident and it’s impossible to imagine how someone could even conceive of such cruelty.

"I was immensely relieved to see that Connie is on the mend and being cared for, and humbled by the outpour of kindness and offers of help from residents as the practice documented her recovery, as well as the hard work of the local vet practice and rescue charity.

“But to hear that she may have been stolen just highlights how vitally important it is for dogs to be microchipped and to wear a collar with an ID tag. It’s the best way for your dog to be identified should they go missing.”

Report lost or stray dogs to St Helens Borough Council’s Contact Centre on 01744 676789.

Connie’s new owner said: “When we heard about Connie and her horrific ordeal we immediately offered to help. She was timid and very reluctant to move when we picked her up and it took a lot of coaxing to gain the smallest amount of trust.

“Her physical injuries were bad to say the least and they were just the ones we could see. She has suffered internally too as well as mentally.

"Over the past week with us she has continued to heal and everyone is really pleased with her progress. There's a long, long road ahead but we can see Connie's beautiful personality beginning to come through.

“She loves to have a cuddle, tries to steal our toast in the morning in true Labrador style and likes to play with her elephant which was her gift from the vets. However, she has a lot of anxiety and trust issues which is understandable.