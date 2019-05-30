St Helens theatre hosts dance music night raising money for suicide charities

Music fans can show their support for charities tackling the difficult and sensitive issue of suicide with a fund-raising night at a St Helens arts venue.

The Theatre Royal is hosting Time Tunnel, which is being advertised as a journey through house music from 1986 to the most up-to-date sounds.

The event is raising money for Grassroots Suicide Prevention and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), a leading movement trying to raise awareness of and tackle male suicide.

There will be live performances from Kelly Llorenna, known as the Queen of Clubland, pop princess Tina Cousins and early pioneer of vocal house music Kym Sims.

Organisers have also brought together legendary producer and songwriter Youth and iconic Pink Floyd vocalist Durga McBroom, also known as Blue Pearl, to perform together for the first time in their 30-year careers.

The night finishes with a DJ set from iconic Manchester DJ Little Miss Natalie.

The fund-raising night is on Saturday June 22 from 7.30pm until 11.30pm. The event is for over-18s only.

To book or find out more, visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

The Samaritans are available to help at any time by ringing the free helpline 116 123.