St Helens teenager wins prestigious musical theatre scholarship

St Helens teenager Georgia Nicholls has won a prominent musical theatre scholarship worth £2,500 at LMA, the performing arts, media and music institute co-owned by Robbie Williams.



The 16-year-old competed earlier this year against hundreds of other young performers in a bid for the coveted placement, as part of a £250,000 scholarship fund

The annual programme, which was launched in 2018 to mark LMA’s 10-year anniversary, offers the chance for 14-19 year olds to hone their skills with a team of experienced, industry-renowned tutors.

Georgia won the chance to study Musical Theatre at LMA, after she wowed the judges with her rendition of ‘The Life I Never Led’ from ‘Sister Act’, landing her one of just 100 spaces on the programme.

The scholarship programme includes expert industry training every Saturday, with specialists from the field sharing with students the professional work ethic, training and etiquette that is required to work within the sector.

Following her success, Georgia said: “I’m absolutely loving my course so far with LMA. It’s an opportunity that I thought I would never get, but now I have the chance to show what else I can do.”

Michelle, Georgia’s mum, said: “She has been singing, dancing and performing since the age of three. She has won awards, danced at Disneyland Paris and has now won this amazing opportunity at LMA – I could not be more proud.”

Principal Simon Wallace – who founded LMA with his brother, Richard – said: “It’s an incredible opportunity for Georgia and we are very excited to have her on board.

"Our students are offered some amazing experiences to work with the best in the business, from recently sharing a stage with the original cast of Fame to competing on The X Factor and many more.

“We’re very proud of our family culture. It’s something we instil in both students and tutors and we’re looking forward to welcoming all of our successful performers into the family.”