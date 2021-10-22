St Helens teenager wins Creative Entrepreneur of the Year award

Oliver Wood from St Helens wins Creative Entrepreneur of the year award, along with a 5,000 business investment fund

MD Creatives course, Creative Entrepreneur, is a program that taps into creative research, as well as the planning and upskilling needed to build and run a successful business.

This is then implemented by using what has been learnt on the creative's own business, whilst actively working alongside a business in the area of interest to gain practical experience.

By the end of the course, students produced their own business plan which was then put before a panel of business professionals who choose a winner to win the cash prize ready to invest into their business, alongside mentoring to progress further.

This year’s group had to adapt to online sessions due to Covid-19 which added an extra challenge to their journey.

Miguel Doforo, creative director and founder of MD Creatives, said: “It was an exciting journey starting out with an original group of 15 people. The most important quality I wanted them to take from the experience was the resilience to run a business, and what a time to do it during a global pandemic when resilience and adaptability were the key skills to use.

"What stood out to me the most with Oliver was how he rose both personally and professionally. He emerged into the challenge by utilising social media and diversifying his options whilst staying true to the goal.

"Both Oliver and his brand have huge potential and I admire the core values it holds. I am looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

After a difficult start to his educational life Oliver flourished at Rainford High with the right support he needed and started his positivity clothing brand, Oliver Jude Clothing in December of 2018.

This was just one of Oliver's many other entrepreneurial ideas from being very business focused at a young age,

Only a matter of months into the business Oliver was awarded with the ‘Young Community Star Award’ at the Pride of St Helens and then went on to launch a new collection with even

more positivity slogans onto a variety of different clothing.

From this he went on to build his network and brand reputation being invited to many gala dinners, charity fund-raisers and business launches with celebrities such as Towie’s

Gemma Collins, Real Housewives of Cheshire Dawn Ward and Tanya Bardsley and receiving support on social media from Phones4U Billionaire John Caudwell.

Oliver also was recognised by Buzz Talent Agency in London and was approached with the opportunity of his fashion brand being featured on the runway at London Fashion Week with

a range of diverse models all empowering diversity and inclusion.

Oliver said: “It’s been a very overwhelming journey from building a brand after such trauma through the educational system and after receiving so much support around the expansion of my business in the past 12 months.

"On the creative entrepreneur course at MD it’s given me a real insight to scaling a business and now looking at what’s next for the business.

"How and where the money is going to be invested is yet to be discussed with mentoring from MD and Communications Plus but what I do know is I have a vision that will be brought to life in the coming months and this is what is going to take my business to the next level,

"I just want to finish by saying a huge thank you to Miguel and Michael for supporting me and to be now part of my journey it really does mean a lot.”

Michael McDade and Communications Plus O2 Rainford are a vital part of the support system at MD Creatives, for the work they do across St Helens and the City Region, and being part of the advisory board team. They have also provided great work for the creatives to becomeinvolv ed in over the past 12 months.

Michael said: “It was a tough call between the finalists but the professionalism and the vision for the future was second to none when discussing Oliver’s business plan. His drive is clear and he is a young man destined for great things. We could not be prouder of our chosen winner.”

Oliver will now also feature in MD Creatives network events and presentations, he will be part of a Q&A at the collectives’ meetings which is for new and current businesses, he will go

into schools to inspire the next generation of business entrepreneurs and will also be given access to a number of business coaches and advisors to build up support.

