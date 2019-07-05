St Helens teenager missing after visit to Chester Zoo sparks police appeal

Police are urgently appealing for information about a missing teenage girl originally from St Helens.



Kodie Yates, 13, was last seen at around 6.50pm on Thursday, July 4 at Chester Zoo.

Merseyside Police believe she may have travelled to the St Helens area.

She is known to frequent the town, in particular the centre, Fingerpost, Victoria Park, Thirlmere Avenue and Billinge Avenue.

Extensive enquiries are now ongoing to locate her.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with mousey brown hair often in a bun.

When she was last seen Kodie was wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket with fur around the hood and black trainers.

Police are urging anyone who knows Kodie's whereabouts, or who has seen a girl resembling her to contact them on 101.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.