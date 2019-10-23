St Helens teenager George takes first steps on latest charity challenge

Pride of Britain award winner George Mathias has made a flying start to his latest fund-raising mission after securing the support of housebuilder Jones Homes.



George, 13, from Eccleston, has embarked on a new campaign to run a million steps for The Prince’s Trust, a charity aiming to help a million young people achieve their potential.

He has already clocked up more than 175,000 steps after taking part in a one-mile run at Jones Homes’ Springfield Gate development in Eccleston, where his family will be moving to later this year. The housebuilder has also donated £500 towards his fundraising appeal.

George started raising money to say thank you for the life of his little brother. When George was four, his new-born brother, James, became seriously ill and was cared for by Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

George set up his own charity called Run With George and began a campaign to run a mile for every month that he has had his little brother, raising money for the hospital along the way.

His efforts raised £770,000 to pay for life-saving equipment for the hospital, an achievement which resulted in him winning The Pride of Britain Young Fund-raiser Of The Year Award in 2017.

For his latest challenge, George and a team of his friends, family and celebrity supporters are aiming to run a combined one million steps – a total of 500 miles – in aid of The Prince’s Trust.

Jones Homes decided to support George’s fund-raising efforts after hearing his story when his family reserved their home at Springfield Gate, and sales advisor Gemma Thompson was among those to take part in the run at the development.

George said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Jones Homes for supporting me in my latest challenge to run a million steps for The Prince’s Trust.

“When I started my charity, I had no idea how big it would become and just how many new supporters we would find along the way.”

George’s dad, Richard Mathias, said: “After we reserved our new house with Jones Homes, they became aware of George’s story and the effort he has made to raise money for charity.

“It was great to see how keen Jones Homes were to get involved, and the donation of £500 to Run With George was extremely generous. We managed to pick the wettest of days for the run, so we were really pleased that the sales advisor Gemma and some of the other residents at Springfield Gate joined us to take part.”

Gemma Pownall, Sales Director at Jones Homes North West, said: “George is an inspirational young boy who has raised so much money and awareness for some fantastic causes.

“We are thrilled that the Mathias family are going to be moving in at Springfield Gate and we are proud to be supporting their fundraising efforts in aid of The Prince’s Trust.

“It’s always great to see communities forming on new developments, and the run with George was a nice opportunity for those who will be living at Springfield Gate to get to meet each other before they move in.”

To find out more about George’s fundraising mission, visit runwithgeorge.com.

For more information about Springfield Gate visit jones-homes.co.uk.