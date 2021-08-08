St Helens supermarket stage treasure hunt for exam students

From 9am on Tuesday. August 10, the hidden prize balls will be in secret locations within a one-mile radius of the store ready for lucky students to find.

Each ball will contain a £5 voucher that can be redeemed at Jack's for a special end of year treat; from tasty drinks and snacks to great value items such as home and garden or beauty products, the choices are endless. All you have to do is search the area and if you find a prize the £5 is yours to claim!