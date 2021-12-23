St Helens supermarket shoppers raise cash for hospice at fun day

Celebration choir at Jack's supermarket

As part of the fun day, shoppers at Jack’s helped to raise £240 for Willowbrook Hospice which is an independent charity which cares for adults in the St Helens and Knowsley area that have life-limiting illnesses.

Donations were accepted by the Celebration Choir, who performed a medley of Christmas classics whilst locals began their Christmas shopping.

Jack’s also hosted face painters for children to entertain younger shoppers for free as well as providing complimentary festive food and treats.

Craig Robinson, Store Manager at Jack’s St Helens said: “We hope the people of St Helens had a wonderful time at our Christmas fun day. It was lovely to be able to safely celebrate with everyone whilst also raising money for a wonderful local charity too!”