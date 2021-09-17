St Helens supermarket offering community chance to receive cash donation

Free £250 grants available in Jack's Support Scheme

The deadline for the latest round of applications is Sunday, October 17, so any charities that would like to be included in the scheme need to apply now.

Applications will be shortlisted to four entries, each of whom will receive a £250 cash donation, and will also be included in an instore vote where shoppers select one charity to receive an extra £500.

Craig Robinson, Store Manager at Jack’s St Helens, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities.

"There are so many wonderful charities and organisations in St Helens that we would love to support, which is why we’re urging people to come forward and apply before the deadline to be in with a chance of receiving this cash donation. It’s really quick and easy to fill in!”