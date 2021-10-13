St Helens supermarket celebrates three years of supporting community

Since opening its doors in St Helens in October 2018, Jacks Supermarket has become a key part of the local community

Over the last three years, charities and organisations directly supporting the St Helens community have been invited to apply to the Jack’s Supports Scheme to receive some well-deserved funding.

Since the launch of the initiative, 73 applications have been processed and 64 local organisations have been supported, including local charities, community centres, events, social clubs, and sports clubs.

In the last year alone the local community cast 8,420 votes for the charity support scheme. The total donated so far is £23,400, with much more to come!

Jack’s has also addressed the important issue of meal donations, donating a total of 17,219 meals to date to those in society whose needs are the greatest.

Jack’s Supermarket has always been proud to provide top quality products at great value prices, and the top-selling products in St Helens have been bananas, cucumber and bread.

Craig Robinson, Store Manager of Jack’s St Helens, said: “Since opening our doors three years ago, our aim has always been to be more than just a supermarket. Whilst our main priority is to provide top quality produce at great value prices, the local community has always been important to us.