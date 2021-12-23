St Helens shop members donate hundreds of Christmas gifts to local children

The toys donated

Company Shop, which is the UK’s leading redistribution supermarket, launched the campaign earlier in December to encourage shoppers to donate new toys, gifts and novelty items for children up to 16 years old by leaving them at a donation station in-store.

Hundreds of gifts were donated by members in St Helens, which have been distributed through the business’s award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop, to people living in some of England’s most deprived communities.

Robert Williams, Company Shop St Helens Store Manager, said: “Christmas is usually cause for joy and celebration, but for those on the cusp of food poverty it can lead to a great deal of financial hardship as they struggle to balance buying gifts and ensuring they have enough food in the cupboard.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s why we want to say an enormous thank you to our generous members for donating so many wonderful toys and presents, which are sure to help bring a big smile to the face of many children and families across the region come the big day.”

Company Shop, based locally on Lancots Lane, stocks products from major retailers and brands that are in date and perfectly good to eat, use or wear, but are deemed “surplus” and may have otherwise gone to waste due to reasons such as wonky labelling, seasonal packaging or overstock.

The store is only open to members; employees and pension recipients of the NHS, care services, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, British Armed forces, prison services and registered charities can apply online.

Community Shop, based nearby in Kirkdale, builds stronger individuals and more confident communities by not only providing access to deeply discounted food, but also delivering wrap-around support through life-changing personal development programmes.

It offers free training courses, ranging from cookery clubs to interview skills and business programmes, as well as at-cost hot meals through Community Kitchen.