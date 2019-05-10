St Helens residents urged to bake up a storm for Marie Curie

Marie Curie and Mel Giedroyc are calling on the people of St Helens to throw a Blooming Great Tea Party this June.



When you do, you’ll be helping provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Throwing a tea party is easy, once you’ve set a date and invited your guests all you need to do is collect donations on the day.

Your local Marie Curie ‘tea party expert’ will send you a pack with tips, tricks and fund-raising materials to make sure your tea party is a blooming great success.

Whether you’re a whizz with the whisk, or prefer to fake it and buy something in, every pound you raise will make a big difference.

The charity provides nursing care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes across St Helens and also runs a free and confidential support line for everyone affected by terminal illness.

Marie Curie has recently added clinical support to the service, which means anyone, across the country, can speak to a Marie Curie Nurse.

The money raised at Blooming Great Tea Parties will also help fund vital research to ensure people get better care at the end of their lives.

Mel Giedroyc, who is fronting this year’s campaign, said: “Marie Curie’s wonderful nurses and support line heroes need you to bake up a storm this June and raise a few quid at a Blooming Great Tea Party. I know that people love a good natter over a cup of tea, who doesn’t? That’s why I’m supporting Marie Curie’s campaign.

“It’s a simple way to get together with your chums and raise money for people with a terminal illness. It’s a vital cause, so whether you invite the town over for a croquembouche or catch up with pals over a pack of party rings, Marie Curie needs you to raise a cuppa and some money this June.

“If you’d rather fake it than bake it, here’s my tip. Get yourself a shop bought Victoria sponge, shake it around the shopping bag to ‘distress’ the edges, sprinkle it with icing sugar, dot some fresh strawberries on top and pass it off as your own. There you go chums, mum’s the word. Keep that one to yourself!”

Tina Gill, Community Fund-raiser for St Helen’s at Marie Curie said: “Throwing a Blooming Great Tea Party is a piece of cake and tonnes of fun. Whether you’re Team Baker and dazzling guests with you own homemade creation, or part of Team Faker and buying in your favourite treats, the money you raise will help us reach more of the people in St Helens who need us. And when you sign up, I’ll be on hand to help with all the brewing advice, icing tips and fundraising know how you need.”

To receive your fund-raising pack, sign up today at www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty / 0800 716 146 and pledge your allegiance to #TeamBaker or #TeamFaker.