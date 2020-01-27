St Helens resident scoops £30,000 on Postcode Lottery

One St Helens resident ended their weekend on a high after they won £30,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.



The Wilbur Street resident scooped the cash when WA9 3JP was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Offering her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, said: “People’s Postcode Lottery is certainly no stranger to St Helens!

"We’ve visited the area a lot over the last few years and it’s always nice to give out more cheques. Congratulations to our lucky winner today – I’m sure they will enjoy this boost for the new year.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The draw was promoted on behalf of War Child, which has received more than £11.9 million thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery to improve the protection and care of children and young people who live in some of the world's worst conflict-affected places.

