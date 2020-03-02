St Helens neighbours celebrate after Postcode Lottery win

Four people in St Helens are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The Rye Close neighbours in Clock Face netted the windfall when WA9 4GB was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, March 2, 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a brilliant way to start the week! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programs, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.