St Helens MP hails Chrysalis Centre as 'an asset to our town'

A St Helens charity that support victims of domestic abuse and women with mental health issues has been called an “asset to the town”.



Supported by the National Lottery and St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group, the Chrysalis Centre for Change supports women who are experiencing stress, depression, anxiety and domestic abuse.

After recently moving to the Beacon Building, the charity invited local organisations, public officials and supporters to see the new space.

Speaking at the event, St Helens South and Whiston MP Marie Rimmer said: “I remember working with the excellent team at the charity many years ago to help get them started on their vital work.

“To see how far Chrysalis have come, and the number of local women they have been able to help, shows how much of an asset they are to our town.”

The Labour MP added: “The bravery of the survivors was truly wonderful to see, but if one person is experiencing domestic abuse, then it is one too many.

“The law needs strengthening and that is what I will be working on achieving at Parliament.”

The Chrysalis Centre, which was previously based in the Peter Street Centre, provides a discrete and welcoming environment for people to talk about the abuse they are suffering.

Sian Thomas, manager of Chrysalis Centre for Change, said the new premises will enable the charity help even more women in the borough.

Ms Thomas said: “We seek to help women of all ages and backgrounds to become the best version of themselves, through counselling, education and support.

“We believe in our community and know that the work we do does permeate through our society.

“Our wonderful new premises allows us to extend the work we do and reach even more women in St Helens – strengthening our community and challenging views around mental health.”

The Chrysalis Centre for Change is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. For more information visit chrysaliscentreforchange.co.uk

