St Helens man will walk more than 50 miles to support hospice

A keen walker has set himself a real challenge as he bids to raise money for a St Helens charity.



Jed Westhead, 51, will walk more than 52 miles on Sunday when he takes part in Beating The Boundaries.

It is a revival of an ancient custom where people walk the boundaries of the parish, usually led by a parish priest and church officials, to share the knowledge of where they lay and to pray for protection and blessings for the land.

Jed, from Dentons Green, also took part in last year's event as part of the 150th anniversary celebration of St Helens.

This time he is taking on the arduous challenge to raise money for Willowbrook Hospice.

He said: "“When I took part in Beating The Bounds 2018, people kept asking if I was doing it for charity, which I wasn’t.

"Living in St Helens, you hear a lot about the great work the hospice does in caring for local people and their families. Unfortunately, many people don’t realise that Willowbrook isn’t part of the NHS but is a charity which needs every penny it can get in order to keep providing its services.

"That’s why as soon as the date for the 2019 Beating The Bounds was announced I immediately thought of Willowbrook and here we are."

The walk measures 42.5 miles, starting and finishing at the Junction pub in Rainford, but Jed will extend it by 10 miles by walking to and from his home.

He said: “I’ve been amazed by the generosity of the people who’ve sponsored me. To date I’ve raised over £1,180, all of which will go towards helping local people and their families.

"I’m really looking forward to Beating The Bounds as I love setting out really early for a walk and watching the sun rise then watching the sun set on the way back, plus meeting lots of different people along the way.”

To support Jed in his challenge and to help raise money for Willowbrook Hospice, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jedwesthead.