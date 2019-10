A St Helens man who was missing from home has been found.



Merseyside Police said on Wednesday morning that 49-year-old Christopher Johnson had been located.

Other news: Councillor voices concerns of ability to deal with 'social unrest' in St Helens following no-deal Brexit



Mr Johnson had last been seen at around 9.30am on Friday, 27 September at the Barclays Bank on Golden Square in Warrington and the force put out an appeal to trace him on Tuesday.