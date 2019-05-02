St Helens junior footballers net sponsorship deal with housing firm

A fast-growing St Helens junior football club has found the back of the net after securing a sponsorship deal with a house-building firm.



Parkdale Sidac FC is now being supported by Countryside, which is behind two big developments in St Helens.

The club has 14 teams and around 200 players, with the under-11s getting to sport the new team jackets to promote the sponsorship arrangement following a home win.

Mike Lynch, coach of the under-11s Rangers team, said: "We're delighted that Countryside are able to support our team with new training jackets, we're all delighted with them!

"We are working hard to develop a great team ethic, it's really important that the kids have a team to be proud of and work hard for each other.

"Having the right kit to support the team is really important to us so that they feel they're part of something special.”

Deborah Hughes, Regional Sales and Marketing Director at Countryside, said: “Our commitment is to create places people love and this is about contributing to the community; we build homes but we do so while always seeking out ways to leave a positive legacy for local people.

“We’re so pleased to become sponsors of Parkdale Sidac under-11s. Local clubs take an incredible amount of time and dedication to run but they are what make communities thrive.

"Parkdale Sidac FC is one of the fastest growing junior football clubs in St Helens and we are extremely proud to be playing a part in their ongoing success.”

As part of its presence in the town, Countryside is also undertaking a major project to provide new football pitches and changing rooms for the use of the club at Sherdley Park as part of the developer’s section 106 commitments.

Countryside has recently created the Juniper Grove and Abbotsfield developments in St Helens.

Parkdale Sidac FC is always looking for more players and coaches and anyone interested in getting involved can visit www.parkdalesidacfc.com for more details.