St Helens Council launches its annual Christmas gift appeal

St Helens Council’s Christmas gift appeal is back for the ninth year – and kind-hearted residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to help make a disadvantaged child’s Christmas a special one.

Since 2010, the appeal for children aged from birth to 18 years has seen tens of thousands of items donated, with last year’s alone resulting in around 5,000 gifts being shared out between more than 400 children and young people.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Protecting Young People, Councillor Nova Charlton, said: “Our annual gift appeal is always a huge success and the generosity shown from those who contribute never ceases to amaze me.

“But sadly, the truth is that there are still many children and young people in the borough who are at risk of waking up on Christmas day without a single gift, so I’d encourage anyone able to do so, to bring some much needed joy into these youngsters’ lives at what should be the happiest time of the year.”

Items such as rattles, teething rings, books, toys, toiletries and clothing will be most welcome – but with a shortage of gifts last year for children under 12-months and between 7-12 years, it is asked that residents consider this age range when donating to the appeal.

For health and safety reasons, soft toys cannot be accepted and it is asked that gifts are bought as new and are not wrapped.

Collection points have been set up in various locations across the borough including:

St Helens Town Hall

Atlas House

Wesley House

Any St Helens library

Billinge Chapel End Primary School

While donations can also be made at any children’s centre, a list of which can be found by visiting www.sthelens.gov.uk/childrenscentres

The deadline for donations is Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

For more information, contact Tracy Sexton on 01744 676563.