St Helens care home residents help create favourite dishes to celebrate British Food Fortnight

Resident Nora Gilliver and Chef Wayne Woolman made bangers and mash and raspberry fool to celebrate British Food Fortnight

The event, which took place at all 166 homes in the Four Seasons Health Care Group, was in support of British Food Fortnight which celebrates all things local on our plates.

Food plays an important role in the care home, where it can be used to bring back fond memories as well as providing comfort, stimulation and nutrition. This aids in health and wellbeing and is especially important for the brain in older age.

Residents voted for their favourite meal from a specially crafted menu of heritage dishes, with bangers and mash chosen as the most loved.

The term bangers was coined during World War I when meat shortages meant that sausages were made with high water content, causing them to explode during cooking.

Resident Nora Gilliver, aged 99, said: “I really enjoyed helping chef in the kitchen and chatting about my favourite meals when I was young. I remember my nan would always make a nice rice pudding every Tuesday when I went for lunch.”

John Bridgeman, Food Development Chef at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents really enjoy the nostalgia that comes with having a meal that is special to them; it gets everyone talking and is a wonderful occasion to share memories.