St Helens care home residents enjoy a good old sing-a-long

Residents and family members at Community Integrated Care’s, Eccleston Court Care Home in St Helens had a lovely afternoon in the run up to Christmas singing Christmas carols.



St Helens MIND visited the home to bring some festive cheer to residents, family members and staff who were happy to sing-a-long to some favourite Christmas carols and songs to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

Everyone had a lovely afternoon and are looking forward to future visits from the group in the New Year.

John Holland, Manager at Eccleston Court, said. “Everyone at Eccleston Court enjoyed a lovely afternoon singing-a-long to some Christmas favourites.

"Our residents love it when they have visit from organisations in the local community. It certainly helped make some wonderful memories for everyone in the home.”

Tracy Johnson, Community Integrated Care’s Operation Directo,r said “It sounds like everyone has had a lovely time getting in the festive mood. At Community Integrated Care we know how important it is to create wonderful memories and have a full programme of exiting events and activities in all our homes throughout the year, as well as attending events in the

local community.”

