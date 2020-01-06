St Helens boxer Martin Murray joins glam rock legend Noddy Holder at hospice event

Boxer Martin Murray joined glam rock legend Noddy Holder as special guests at a charity lunch in aid of St Ann's Hospice.



The St Helens fighter told an audience of 260 at The Mere Golf Resort and Spa how he turned his back on a life of crime to become a successful boxer and family man.

Noddy also did not pull any punches as the one-time lead singer with Slade recounted amusing stories from his music career.

The event was organised by Pat and Paula Loftus, from High Legh, Cheshire, who have raised around £65,000 for charities, including the Steve Prescott Foundation, from their annual lunches.

Pat said: "Martin's story is an inspiration to us all how he turned his life around and he gave a brilliant insight his background and boxing career."

Guests included former St Helens star Paul Sculthorpe, ex-footballers Paul Dickov, Dennis Tueart, Brian Horton and Kevin Moran, former cricketer Neil Fairbrother and Emmerdale actor Chris Bisson.