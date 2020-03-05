St Helens born teacher working in China tells of 'zombie apocalypse' like conditions

St Helens-born teacher Hayden Jones has told of the 'zombie apocalypse' like conditions he is currently experiencing in China due to the coronavirus.



The 25-year-old moved to China three years ago to take up a teaching placement and works at Le Mei Kindegarten and is currently living in Nantong which is about an hour away from Shanghai.

Hayden at home

He grew up in Vincent Street behind the town hall in St.Helens before moving to Haydock where he attended Legh Vale Primary School.

He then moved on to high school at Byrchall in Ashton-in-Makerfield, with another two years at St Helens College and finally studying my Sport Science undergraduate degree at Manchester Metropolitan University and graduating with a 2:1 grade.

Hayden had been on lockdown in his apartment for nearly six weeks with his school also being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hayden told the Reporter: "I've been locked and sealed in my apartment in Nantong, which is mainland China, since returning from Taiwan where I travelled to during the Chinese New Year holidays.

"I was not able to leave my apartment at all and it was fortunate that I had plenty of food and drink in the cupboards and I had just bought a ps4!

"Once i had finished my “self quarantine” the security at my compound were able to unlock my door and I could start returning to normality.

"However, normality didn't look right as I walked outside with my dog and the only way i could describe it is looking like a zombie apocalypse,

"There were no shops, restaurants or businesses open. It was a totally strange feeling like you see in the films.

"The whole city was so quiet considering its usual seven million population.

"Security guards have to take your temperature every day and you're not allowed to leave until you do so."

Hayden is not expecting to return to work until April at the earliest.

he has not been back to St Helens during the epidemic despite his family's best efforts because he is due to come home in May holidays to hopefully watch his beloved Liverpool FC lift the Premier League trophy!