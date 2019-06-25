St Helens first team players, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Jack Ashworth and Joseph Paulo, took part in an activity session for people with learning disabilities in celebration of Learning Disability Week



The players, along with Boots the Mascot, surprised over 20 rugby fans who attend the weekly sessions, ran in partnership between the Saints Community Development Foundation and local social care charity, Community Integrated Care. After a meet and greet with the excited fans, the stars then went on to join in with the interactive session – taking part in a range of activities to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Saints stars lead session for people with learning disabilities

The television programme Rugby AM filmed the session, with the broadcast coinciding with Learning Disability Week, showcasing an incredible example of the inclusion work taking place from Rugby League clubs across the UK.

Following on from the incredible success of Magic Weekend, where the Learning Disability Super League team played on the pitch and the iconic Anfield Stadium, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook interviewed Saints Learning Disability player, John Paul Derbyshire about his experience.

Last month, the launch of the programme took place at Dacia’s Magic Weekend, giving almost 160 people with learning disabilities the opportunity to play in front of tens of thousands of people at the famous home of Liverpool F.C.

Samantha Brennan, Managing Director of the North West for Community Integrated Care, said: “A huge thank you to the first team players for taking time out of their busy training schedules to come and meet the people we support today and join in with their weekly activity sessions. These sessions held at Saints are so beneficial, allowing the attendees to build their confidence and create lasting friendships in the community.”