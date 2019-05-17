Saints star Danny Richardson visits social care charity to celebrate launch of social inclusion programme

Rugby League star, Danny Richardson, visited the North West’s leading social care provider to meet with colleagues and people supported by the charity.



Danny visited The Watch Factory, located in Prescot, an assisted living facility part of the social care charity Community Integrated Care.

The visit coincides with the launch of the ground-breaking social inclusion programme, the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League, taking place at this month’s Dacia Magic Weekend. The event, which is being held at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on May 25th and 26th, will see local people with learning disabilities represent their clubs on the national stage.

A celebration of the launch took place yesterday, with the Saints scrum-half meeting both colleagues and people supported by Community Integrated Care, signing items and giving away exclusive prizes.

Danny Richardson commented saying, “I love Rugby League, and the more people I see playing it puts a smile on my face, whether you’ve got a disability or not you should be able to play the game – which is why I’m an ambassador of the Learning Disability Super League.”

The Dacia Magic Weekend launch event will provide one of the biggest ever crowds for a learning disability sport event. Supporters attending the weekend will have the opportunity to watch the inspiring action first-hand on both days of the event. With a special festival taking place on Stanley Park during the second game of each day, and the teams playing on the famous Anfield turf during the halftime break of the final games, the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League players will be at the heart of the action.

The St Helen’s Learning Disability team will take to the stage on the Sunday of the weekend, playing Castleford Tigers at half time of the penultimate game of the weekend. The match will take place on the pitch at Anfield at 6.40 pm.

Samantha Brennan, Managing Director North West for Community Integrated Care said, “A huge thank you to Danny for taking the time out of his busy training schedule to meet our residents and the wider community today – as huge Saints fans, they were absolutely thrilled, and the pictures from today really do say it all.”

Samantha added, “Our partnership with Saints is thriving and we’re looking forward to more exciting project’s with Saints in the future, one of them being the Learning Disability Super League, launching at next week’s Magic Weekend. As a truly person centered organisation, it’s fantastic to see the people we support having these opportunities to bring their passions to life.”