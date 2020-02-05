Rotary Club's Christmas sleigh visits raise £1,400 for good causes

After a well deserved rest, Santa was back with Rotary Newton-le-Willows to thank the local community groups who helped him in 2019.



Despite November and December being his busiest time of year, Santa and his helpers found the time to visit Earlestown, Haydock, Newton, Lowton, Golborne, Warrington, Wigan and Burtonwood.

Organiser Rotarian Ian Parr said: "Santa wanted to thank the local community groups who worked with us to make sure that local communities saw Santa and his sleigh.

"I always look forward to Rotary’s Christmas float and to seeing the children – of all ages - who are so thrilled to see him."

Ian and President Len Rainford accompanied Santa as he presented cheques to Earlestown Cricket Club, Newton Boys and Girls Club, Business for Youth, Wargrave House School, District C of E Primary School, Earlestown Christmas Lights Committee, Newton and Earlestown Community Group, Newton Community Centre, 16th Warrington (1st Burtonwood) Scout Group and Burtonwood Community Centre.

President Len said ‘We are amazed at the generosity of the people in our local communities who donated thousands which will be going to great local causes.

"The partnerships we have with local organisations are vital to us in delivering many community event including the Christmas float and our annual beer festival each April.

"Santa also wanted me to say a special thank you to Tesco in Earlestown and Marks and Spencer in Warrington for hosting him and his helpers.’

If you want to help Rotary or are interested in joining or are a local group in need of funding contact John Graves, Secretary, at john.graves116@gmail.com.