Ronan Keating entertains racegoers at Haydock Park

After the seven race card the former Boyzone singer took to the stage to perform the first live music event at the course in over two years.

The three day meeting continues today (Saturday0 and on Sunday, August 8 the racecourse plays host to the second fixture in the Sky Bet Sunday Series - a new initiative to stage racing during a “twilight” slot on Sundays.

Among the entertainment on offer will be fairground rides, a bouncy castle and face painting, while children’s TV character BING will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day.

