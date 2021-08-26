Residents urged to help shape the future of St Helens Library Service

St Helens library is in the World of Glass

In May this year, cabinet members approved the draft St Helens Borough Library Strategy 2021-2026 which looks to bring forward a vision for the future delivery of a 21st century service, responding to the needs of library users and embracing community involvement.

As part of the strategy, residents are invited to take part in a questionnaire for the council to gain a better understanding on how libraries are being used, how often and what changes library users would like to see.

With a positive response so far though a mixture of comments made via a survey, as well as a number of virtual sessions and in-person popup events, residents and community groups with a passion for libraries are being asked to give it one last push before the consultation finishes on Friday, September 3.

Between now and then, more pop-up events and online workshops are due to take place on the dates listed below:

Thursday 26 August & Friday 27 August – 10:30am-2:30pm

Pop-up family engagement event in Church Street and the former Bowtique unit in La Grange Arcade

Thursday 2 September – 6pm-8pm

Free Online workshop. To book, visit: www.st-helens-library-consultation-feeding-back.eventbrite.co.uk

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “Our new strategy is about working with communities on how we shape library services to be a part of their future.

"That’s why it is so vital that we hear from you about what you want to see from our service and we'd love to hear from community groups and partners interested in how library services could be delivered in their area.

“We have continued to invest in the service, including opening the new St Helens Library in The World of Glass in 2020, but in the last 10 years, traditional use of libraries has changed which is why we must consider all options to deliver library provision in new and more efficient and innovative ways to create an active and sustainable service for our residents.”