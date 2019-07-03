Rainhill care home sizzles at Hawaiian themed open day

A Rainhill residential care home for people living with mental health conditions held an open day as part of a national day of celebrations.



Sherdley Court, in Rainhill, took part in National Care Home Open Day, which encourages homes to open up to the public once a year.

Open day at Sherdley Court

Visitors and residents took part in arts and crafts activities, including decorating and attaching personalised wishes to a Manzanita wishing tree, clay modelling and jewellery making.

After enjoying games such as hook a duck, tin can alley and giant dominoes, food and drink was shared at a Hawaiian beach party and barbecue with residents and visitors dressed in grass skirts, garlands and headdresses.

Each year, the celebrations take on a different theme, and for the seventh annual open day, it was the role of arts in care.

Hayley Rowson de Vares, a former teacher and lecturer in art and design who has been registered manager of Sherdley Court for 14 years,organised the event.

She said: "National Care Home Open Day allows residents to mix with a wider group of people and enjoy a lively, party atmosphere. It offered the opportunity for our residents to show pride in their home and to feel a sense of ownership whilst demonstrating their skills and enjoyment of arts and crafts."

"Our guests were able to get a better idea of what residential care looks like and to experience how support workers can empower people to live as fully and as independently as possible. We were also able to showcase the opportunities available to people living in residential care to participate in creative activities.

"This year the event has helped us to strengthen links between ourselves and local schools and other health and social care schemes in the area’’.

Sherdley Court resident Diane Lawton said: "This has been a brilliant day. I’ve really enjoyed splashing in the pool. I’ve never had such a good time".

Fellow resident Teresa Wright said: "I’ve loved every minute of this; we’ve all had a great laugh."

Sherdley Court is operated by the national adult health and social care charity Making Space and provides support for up to 25 adults who have mental health conditions. It is rated 'good' by the CQC, the health and social care watchdog, and ‘outstanding’ for its leadership.