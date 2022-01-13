Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

He will also no longer use 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity.

It comes as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Andrew.

The Palace said in a statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.