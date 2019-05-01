Primary school pupils to celebrate their town's history at Elizabethan Fayre

Children from St Mary & St Pauls C of E Primary, Prescot have been busy creating work to go on display at the Elizabethan Fayre this weekend.



Pupils had a great time printing, sticking, colouring and constructing during the school’s Elizabethan day. The children’s fantastic work will go on display at the fayre on Saturday May 4, helping to highlight Prescot’s special links with Shakespeare and the town’s wonderful heritage.

Pupils from St Mary & St Pauls C of E Primary, Prescot preparing work to go on display at the Elizabethan Fayre on Saturday

Children from the school will also take part in the traditional parade which will launch the festivities at 11am on Saturday and the school choir will perform in the church at 11.30am.

The Fayre will take place in and around Prescot Town Centre, Eccleston Street and Prescot Parish Church on Church Street from 11am until 4pm with free admission.

There's lots of traditional crafts to try as well as a range of activities and new heritage attractions to keep the whole family entertained.

For all the details about the Elizabethan Fayre check out: http://knowsleynews.co.uk/prescots-popular-elizabethan-fayre-returns-on-saturday/