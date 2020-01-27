Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Prescot

Police are looking to find missing 15-year-old girl Morgan Burke, who was last seen earlier this month in Prescot.



Morgan was last seen at 10.30pm on Saturday, January 18 in the Liverpool Road area.

Morgan is white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with very long straight brown hair, a pale complexion, green eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

When last seen, Morgan was wearing a black coat, cream top, dark green leggings and grey and black Nike trainers.

She is known in the Kensington, Anfield, Wavertree and Liverpool city centre areas.

Morgan, or anyone who has seen her or holds any information, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.