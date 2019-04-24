Police search for missing St Helens man

Police are searching for St Helens man who has been missing since Saturday



Paul McDonald (aka Macca), 52, was last seen on Saturday, April 20 at around 9.30am.

He is described as white, 5ft11, of medium build with brown cropped hair.

He is also clean shaven with a Liverpool accent and usually wears an earring in his left ear.

Paul was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and trainers.

Anyone that has seen Paul in the past few days or knows where he is, is urged to get in touch with Merseyside Police as soon as possible.

To contact them, either direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter or call the Missing Persons Unit at Crosby on 0151 777 3600.