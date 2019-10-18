Police launch search for missing woman

Police are appealing for information from the public to help them find a missing woman.



24-year-old Rachel Kelly was last seen at her home address on Owen Street, St Helens, at around 10.30am. Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are increasingly concerned as to her wellbeing.



Rachel is white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, shoulder length blonde hair, and speaks with a Liverpool accent. She is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top and is known in Liverpool and St Helens.



Anyone with info is urged to call 101 or send info or sightings to @MerPolCC or the charity @MissingPeople on 116 000.