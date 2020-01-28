Police continue to search for missing St Helens man

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find 31-year-old Lee Radford, who has now been missing from his home in St Helens for a month.



Lee was last seen in the Marshalls Cross Road area at 6.30pm on Friday, December 27

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short shaven brown hair and a beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Lee is known to travel around the St Helens area.

We would ask that anyone who sees Lee calls 999 in the first instance. If you have any other information as to his whereabouts, DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.