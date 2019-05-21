Police appeal to trace next of kin of man who died in St Helens

Police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of a man who died in St Helens.



John Samuel Gee, 81, was a resident of the Olga Road area of Sutton and was found deceased at home.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Merseyside Coroner’s office wants to trace Mr Gee’s next of kin.

Anyone able to offer any details of a next of kin / family member is asked to contact the Coroners Investigating Officer dealing, Clair Sajewicz on 0151 777 3754 or via email to Clair.S.Sajewicz@merseyside.police.uk