Police appeal to trace missing St Helens man

Police are appealing for help tracing a St Helens man missing from home.



Christopher Johnson, 49, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday, 27 September at the Barclays Bank on Golden Square in Warrington.#

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a tanned complexion.

When last seen, Christopher was wearing a brown jacket, light blue jeans and sandals.

He is known to frequent St Helens.

Anyone who has seen Christopher, or knows where he might be, is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or ring the charity Missing People on 116 000.